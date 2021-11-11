Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Honor Veterans by Being 'Best American'

The best way to honor those who stepped up to protect the United States through military service is to be the "best American you can be," Rep. Pat Fallon, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said on Newsmax Thursday while discussing the Veterans Day holiday.

"A little over 1.5 million Americans have literally laid down their lives so we can enjoy the freedoms and liberties and the bounties of opportunity and prosperity that we have in this country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We can never forget that because it is so plentiful that we take it for granted."

Meanwhile, in years past, many veterans ended up becoming lawmakers and even president of the United States, but those numbers have dropped and Fallon said he finds that to be a "sad thing."

"I think the best members are the ones that have served in the military," said Fallon. He added that nonveterans can also be "great members" of Congress, but veterans understand how to act as part of a team.

As far as the presidency is concerned over the years, 31 of the nation's 46 presidents served in the military, notes The Military Times. The nation's last three commanders-in-chief, former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden are not veterans.

Fallon noted that the public attitudes concerning the military have shifted over the years.

"In the '70s, [during] Vietnam, some people ridiculed folks that were in uniform," said Fallon. "That's a tough thing to come back from combat and not have that country that you fought for love you."

But the attitudes turned "neutral" in the 1980s and 1990s, said Fallon, who was in uniform in the 1990s.

The 9/11 attacks were a wake-up call, he continued, when Americans realized their security was "provided by someone, and it's those men and women that wear the uniform."

"How many days do you sleep in a foreign land under the stars with people shooting at you?" said Fallon, asking Newsmax's Carl Higbee, who served as a U.S. Navy SEAL. "That sucks, and that's hard, and that's why we really got to honor those folks that are willing to do that."

