Rep. Fallon To Newsmax TV: Raising Migration Cap 'Makes No Sense,' Will Benefit Cartels

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, on Tuesday blasted President Joe Biden raising the cap on the number of refugees entering the United States, arguing he’s not only failing to put America first, but is playing into the hands of drug and human trafficking cartels.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s "John Bachman Now," Fallon said the United States "should be a country of meritocracy, and we should also have a merit based immigration system."

On Monday, Biden resurrected a plan to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 after drawing a wave of criticism from supporters for initially keeping the refugee cap at a historically low level.

"We can't even pay our own bills," Fallon said. "We are a debtor nation as it is, and to sit there and quadruple the cap for refugees … makes no practical sense.

"Joe Biden has shown in every every way and every day that he's not putting America first," Fallon said. "We have to help and keep our country healthy before we can help others."

According to Fallon, under the Biden administration "the United States has become the largest human smuggling operator in the world," adding the "cartels love mass unlawful migration.

"One, it takes about half of our border patrol to handle the in-processing of the holding facilities," he pointed out, "which makes it very easy for the cartels to smuggle in their fentanyl and their methamphetamine and cocaine."

"The second reason they love massive migration … is because [migrants] are so broke, they can't pay for their passage through Mexico," he said. "So when they get here, they owe the cartel money for that passage, so they have to work it off."

