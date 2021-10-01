Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: 'Regressive' Dems Hold House 'Hostage' on Infrastructure

Congress is being "held hostage" by progressive Democrats who don't want the vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill without a vote first on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending bill, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Friday.

"They say they are progressives; I call them regressives," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are about 40 of them in the Democratic Party, and they are insisting on the $3.5 billion reconciliation bill being paid for being passed before the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, and some of the Democratic moderates want that $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure package before reconciliation, so it's definitely some Democrat on Democrat violence, of which I love to be a party to and watch. First-row popcorn there."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and party leaders late Thursday postponed the infrastructure bill vote Thursday night, with the measure possibly coming back for a vote on Friday.

"By 10 (p.m.) they finally gave up the ghost and said we're not going to have a vote today," said Fallon, adding that it's a "great question" whether the bill really is coming for a vote Friday.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., part of the House Progressive Caucus, insisted on Thursday that the $3.5 trillion spending bill isn't part of the progressives' agenda, but instead is for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Agenda.

"You have to give it up to the regressives because they are, uh, really driving the train here," said Fallon, adding that committee chairs are afraid that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. "and her crew are going to primary them, so they go further to the left."

He added that he thinks they are also threatening to do the same with Biden "because they have a bloc of votes. [If] they lose four or five Democrats, they can't pass anything and there are 40 or so regressives, so they have plenty of muscle to really influence the agenda, and as I said, drive the train."

Meanwhile, Fallon said he wants to see Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan testify in Congress, following the questioning of key Pentagon officials this past week.

"What I learned when I was a kid with Watergate is that the cover-up is always worse than the crime," said Fallon. "They need to be transparent and honest with the American people, and this administration hasn't been doing that."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here