Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Democrats to Blame for Ongoing Migrant Surge

The latest group of more than 2,000 migrants heading for the border, as well as the record surge of immigrants entering the United States this year, is "what you get when Democrats control all levels of the federal government," Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Monday.

"We went [to] the border repeatedly this year and Customs and Border Patrol tells us that 'we can secure the border. We just don't have the orders to do so,'" the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The figures don't lie. There have been seven months in a row with more than 170,000 illegal crossings. That's never happened before in our history; 1.7 million this fiscal year. We're on pace this calendar year for 2 million."

The latest group of migrants, mostly from Central America, started walking out of Tapachula, a city in southern Mexico, Saturday. Tens of thousands of migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, and Haiti have been waiting in the city for some time for refugee or asylum papers that would allow them to legally travel.

Fallon on Monday said that while former President Donald Trump was still in office, he'd reduced the flood of immigrants "to a trickle," but President Joe Biden "turned the taps back on."

"Now, people across the world, if you can reach the border, there's a very good chance that you're going to be let into the country," said Fallon. "You know you're going to get in. You're going to get a plane ticket or a bus ticket. You're going to get health care. You're going to get an education. You're going to get food."

Biden, through his actions, has made all states border states, he added.

"Two million people this year, that's adding the entire state of West Virginia to our country," said Fallon. "We're allowing Mexico and other countries to export their poverty into the country. We're talking about approximately 122 other countries that have had citizens cross the border illegally."

Further, the Mexican drug cartels are making "wild profits," said Fallon. "When half of our Border Patrol agents are babysitting, changing diapers, and administering COVID tests, it's a lot easier to sneak through cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl."

The congressman said he's happy to see that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has decided to start arresting illegal immigrants for criminal trespass, as that will send a signal to the world, but Biden is looking the other way.

That, Fallon added, encourages the cartels.

"Anytime you incentivize something, you're going to get more of it, and that's what Biden has done," said Fallon. "The cartels are incredibly dangerous. Their GDP is somewhere between $15 billion to $50 billion a year. One of our NATO allies has a GDP of $32 billion."

Fallon also discussed the ongoing negotiations on Biden's safety net funding bill, saying he hopes the impasse among Democrats "because it's saving the American people and, more importantly, our kids from being just burdened with a crushing debt...this is just a socialist wish list and spending spree and nothing more."

