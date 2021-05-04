Rep. Fallon to Newsmax TV: GOP 'Must Move Forward,' End Fight With Liz Cheney

The intra-Republican fight over House Republican Conference leader Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's criticism of former President Donald Trump and impeachment vote for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is distracting from the fight against Democrats' "socialist agenda," Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said Tuesday.

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s "John Bachman Now," Fallon said "we understand what Liz Cheney’s views on President Trump are ... We have to move forward.

"I hate it when Republicans attack other Republicans because socialism and the [Democrats’] socialist agenda is the greatest threat to our country right now by far and we need to unite. We're a big tent," he said.

Fallon recalled the attack on the U.S. Capitol as "a harrowing day" and a "very dangerous situation.

"But you know what else was a dangerous situation?" he asked. "The summer riots of 2020."

"[Democratic Sen.] Chuck Schumer [of New York], [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [of California] and [President] Joe Biden and [former President] Barack Obama — are they responsible for what happened in the summer of 2020?" he asked.

According to Fallon, it would "serve Liz Cheney and the Republican Party far better" if Cheney would call out Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., for urging protesters to "get more confrontational" after the police-involved shooting death of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

"Maxine Waters, unlike President Trump, still holds federal office," Fallon said.

Fallon said he "personally" likes Cheney.

"But we have to stop dividing the party," he urged. "United we're going to take back the House of Representatives and talking about her beef with another Republican member serves no purpose."

