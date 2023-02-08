Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Speech 'the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly'

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday was "the good, the bad and the ugly" and filled with lies, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"If he wasn't lying, he was spinning," the Texas Republican said on "Wake Up America." "A reporter asked me last night what my favorite part of the speech was, and I said, 'the end,' because it was finally over."

Fallon said Biden "lied about" the debt ceiling increase by saying Republicans want to cut Medicaid and Social Security.

"That's one of the oldest tricks in the book," Fallon said. "That was never on the table."

Fallon said Biden also said billions of dollars have been recovered from fraud, waste, and abuse of COVID-19 relief funds, but that also is not true.

"We had an oversight hearing," said Fallon. "There's $560 billion in potential fraud and $1 billion has been recovered. He said he was going to cut the deficit another trillion dollars. I mean, this guy has got no shame. We're going to cut it. Another $2 trillion, you raise it to $5 trillion."

Fallon said he could go "on and on and teach a three-credit college course about how untruthful [Biden] was last night. ... This guy is full of it."

Biden also presented the "old stale arguments" on taxing the nation's rich and saying they need to pay their fair share, said Fallon.

"Apparently nobody is going to be the arbiter of what's fair when the wealthiest 1% pay 42% of all personal income tax and the bottom 50% pay 2.3%," said Fallon. "Yet, it's those evil rich people that create jobs."



Fallon further took offense to Biden's discussion about the border and told Newsmax that in reality, record numbers of people continue to enter the United States.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!