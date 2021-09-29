Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Biden Lying About Pulling Troops from Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is lying over his decision to pull all U.S. service members out of Afghanistan, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Biden was insisting that he was following all of his generals' advice and to draw down to 600 troops, therefore abandoning Bagram Airbase," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"The truth of the matter, and we found out yesterday that the generals were telling him [to keep] 2,500 troops at a minimum to hold Bagram and Kabul airports, and the embassy."

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, are testifying before the House Armed Services Committee Wednesday.

In their testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, the three said they had all advised Biden to leave a residual force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Biden, however, has said that he does not recall receiving such advice.

Fallon said when it's his turn to ask questions of the Pentagon leaders, he'll ask them where the buck stops, as he wants to know if "somebody [will] step up and be a man and be responsible for the actions that were taken."

The congressman also said there is a "great deal of hypocrisy" in play where Afghanistan is concerned. He added that people would have been calling former President Donald Trump "a murderer" if he had been in charge when a drone strike killed 10 innocent Afghan civilians, including seven children.

"I remember a report of Gen. Milley, saying that it was a righteous strike," said Fallon. "This barrels down to the truth of the matter that those were 10 innocent folks that were essentially murdered by the United States government...these guys just keep pointing fingers like the damn Three Stooges."

Meanwhile, there are calls for Milley to resign, but the general testified he won't because he is dedicated to the service. He has also said he values civilian control of the military, and Fallon said he finds that funny when Milley wouldn't follow trump's orders but instead went behind his back with calls to his Chinese counterparts.

"That's why he should resign," said Fallon. "He only likes civilian control of the military, I guess when Democrats are in control. What he really values are those eight stars on his shoulders and talking to the liberal media."

