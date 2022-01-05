Rep. Pat Fallon: Biden's 'Wokeness, Weakness' Is 'Tragedy' on Border

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the southern border saw 175,000 immigrants enter the U.S. illegally in December, according to the latest figures released by Customs and Border Protection, due to President Joe Biden's ''wokeness and weakness,'' causing a ''tragedy'' for the country.

''The flood [of illegal border crossings] became a trickle under [former] President [Donald] Trump. He instituted policies that worked, and then, under Joe Biden, [who] catered to the far-left crowd, there's really two reasons why we have this catastrophe right now: Joe Biden's wokeness and Joe Biden's weakness. And that's the tragedy here.'' Fallon said on Wednesday's ''American Agenda.''

''If we had wait [for] Mexico [to take action], that became catch and release, and then we had [to] build the wall, and that became open the gate, and then we had 'we're going to deport criminals,' and it became cartels run wild.''

Fallon said the cartels make about $30 billion a year from drugs and human trafficking, which is equal to the gross domestic product of ''a small nation-state.''

''They are harming American people. They are costing us lives,'' he said. ''The president of the United States is supposed to enforce the laws of the land.''

Fallon said that more than 2 million immigrants have crossed the border illegally in the last year, with more than 160,000 each month, something never seen before in U.S. history.

Fallon said the administration's failure to abide by a Supreme Court order to reestablish the Trump-era ''Remain in Mexico'' policy, where migrants stay in that country until their case can be heard, could be grounds for impeachment should the Republicans win larger margins in Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

''When you ignore the law, the president's not supposed to be above the law, then actions are going to have to be taken,'' Fallon said. ''[Impeachment] depends on what kind of margin we're talking about. Right now, we need five seats to win back the House. And then [it will be] patriots that will be in charge again. That will put America first.''

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday that there will be ''multiple grounds'' for a GOP majority to impeach the president, including his failed policy at the border, according to The Hill.

"If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration," The Hill quoted Cruz as saying on a podcast.

Democrats, Cruz said, ''used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what's good for the goose is good for the gander."

