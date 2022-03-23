Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: FAA Must Answer Blocking Border News Drones

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., who is demanding answers from the Federal Aviation Agency about its blocking news outlets from using drones to record the situation at the southern border, told Newsmax on Wednesday that it is important Americans know what the Biden administration is trying to cover up.

"The documents we got were heavily redacted, but we did find out that the initial thought from the FAA was that it would not be legal to do it [use drones]," Keller told Wednesday's "National Report." "And then after some conversation with somebody at Customs and Border Patrol, Homeland Security, they have some conversations and guess what? They've reversed their decision, and we're asking why that decision was reversed."

The lawmakers, he added, want to obtain unredacted documents and to get to the bottom of why the administration is trying to cover up the situation.

"We need to get to the bottom of it and find solutions, not cover-ups from what's happening at our southern border," Keller added. "It is impacting the United States.

"You have people who are being trafficked coming across our border, and we need to take care of it. What we want to do is we get to the bottom of why they're trying to hide this and then make sure that the policies."

Keller added that when he was at the border with other lawmakers, they were told former President Donald Trump's policies were working, so he does not understand why the Biden administration will not "simply reenact" policies such as the "remain in Mexico" plan and continue to build the wall.

Meanwhile, more people are coming across the border than ever, with the border patrol having 170,000 encounters in February alone, up 67% from last year.

"The people that are helping these children unaccompanied from their family members get across the border aren't good people and are taking advantage of these kids when they come into the country," Keller added. "The Biden administration, the Office of Refugee Resettlement is then placing these with families, our sponsors. We came to find that these sponsors don't even have to be in the United States legally and in many cases aren't."

Keller said legislation has been introduced to make sure anyone coming into the United States is not being placed with anyone who would take advantage of them, and to make sure they show up for court appearances.

"That's not happening," he said. "This safe Sponsor Act is something we're doing to hold this administration accountable. They're just trying to cover things up. It needs to stop."

