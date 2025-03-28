Gen. Allvin to Newsmax: New F-47 Can Put 'Warhead on a Forehead'

Gen. David W. Allvin, Air Force chief of staff, told Newsmax that the new air dominance sixth generation F-47 jet fighter is designed to "put a warhead on a forehead if the president asks."

Allvin said on National Report that the government contract with Boeing to produce the F-47 means a new approach in military air strategy.

"And it's frankly like stepping into the future because not only will it have advanced capabilities and be the most survivable and the deadliest that we've ever seen when it comes to air superiority, but it is allowing us to enter a new phase where it will also control unmanned platforms," he said.

Allbin said the F-47 pilots will control various supporting unmanned aircraft on their missions.

"We call them drones, but don't think of a drone, like a small quadcopter," he said. "Think of it like a small fighter plane that will be unmanned. The pilots will not only need to know how to operate their platform, but they will be controlling unmanned platforms around them."

Allvin said it should put fear into America's potential adversaries.

"It's a new dawn, a new era for air power into the 21st century," he said.

Allvin said because the military has been flying test aircraft, referred to as "X planes," the production schedule for the F-47 will move ahead rapidly.

"So we are very mature in the concept," he said. "As we look to build them and do the actual flight test of the production aircraft, our intent is to have them within the next 36 to 40 months."

