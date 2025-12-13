Amb. Bill Taylor to Newsmax: US, Europe Must Unite Against Russia

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor said Saturday that the United States and its European allies must present a unified front to Russia if there is any hope of pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Taylor emphasized the importance of close coordination among Washington, Kyiv, and European capitals, particularly as diplomatic discussions intensify this weekend.

"That’s why it’s so important that the Americans and Ukrainians and Europeans this weekend are talking," Taylor said. "They can come up with exactly what you say — a united front to present to the Russians."

Taylor warned that fragmented messaging or mixed signals from Western allies only embolden Moscow and prolong the conflict. He said sustained pressure backed by cohesion is the most effective way to push Putin toward serious negotiations.

He also stressed the role of U.S. leadership in reinforcing that unity, saying President Donald Trump must actively support allied efforts.

"President Trump needs to be supportive of that," Taylor said, adding that alignment between the White House and European partners is critical at this stage of the war.

Taylor pointed to the involvement of key Trump confidants, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as a positive development in keeping the president engaged with the diplomatic process.

Their presence, he said, helps ensure that Trump’s perspective is represented while also keeping him closely connected to ongoing talks with allies.

"That’s why it’s great that Witkoff and Jared Kushner are there to bring the president along on their side, to represent him," Taylor said. "That’s going to be important for them to come to a strong position with the Ukrainians and the Europeans."

Taylor argued that only a firm, coordinated stance can create enough leverage to force meaningful change from Moscow.

A united position, he said, would allow Western nations to apply diplomatic, economic, and political pressure simultaneously — something Russia has historically struggled to counter.

The former ambassador concluded that the ultimate goal of these discussions is not symbolic unity, but tangible results.

"They need to put pressure on Putin to stop this war," Taylor said, noting that anything less than a strong, unified approach risks dragging out the conflict and increasing instability across Europe.

The war between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022, when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion aimed at toppling Ukraine’s government and reasserting Moscow’s influence over its neighbor.

Instead, the conflict hardened into a grinding war marked by massive casualties, widespread destruction, and the largest displacement of civilians in Europe since World War II. Backed by the United States and European allies with military aid, intelligence, and economic support, Ukraine has resisted Russian advances, while Moscow has relied on brute force, energy leverage, and sustained attacks on civilian infrastructure.

