Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Beautiful Bill Set up for 'Spending More' for Medicaid

Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., told Newsmax that most Democrats and media outlets are wrong when they continue to claim the new spending and tax cut bill moving through Congress cuts Medicaid funding.

Estes told "America Right Now" on Saturday that the legislation, called the One Big Beautiful Bill, enhances government support for healthcare programs. “We're actually going to be spending more in Medicaid over the next 10 years,” he said. “What we're wanting to do is make sure that we have people that are entitled to Medicaid, are able to get it.”

The Kansas Republican pointed out that the healthcare program critical for many Americans will be expanding, not shrinking. “So we're trying to remove the people that shouldn't be there, whether they're able-bodied and they're not working, or whether they shouldn't be enrolled at all, but they were still listed, carried over from year to year, or whether they're illegal immigrants into the country that shouldn't be entitled to that.”

Estes said the majority of Republicans in Congress understand the necessity of Medicaid. “And we will make sure we strengthen the programs so that the disabled can get their benefits through that process," he said.

President Donald Trump’s call for no tax on Social Security is also handled in the legislation, he said. But Estes said it is being done creatively. “We came up with an increased tax credit for seniors to help offset the taxes on their Social Security. We wanted to make sure that they still have more money in their pocket.”

Trump’s tax cut provisions from 2017 must be extended with permanent status, said Estes, and that too is covered in the One Big Beautiful Bill. “If we don't pass this bill, my fellow Kansans are going to get an average of $2,200 tax increase.”

