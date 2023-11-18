Rep. Estes to Newsmax: Hamas, Palestinian Authorities Fuel Antisemitism

In an interview on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., expressed concern over the rise of antisemitism fueled by "Hamas and Palestinian authorities."

During the House Ways and Means Committee's recent hearing, Estes asked Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt how "the indoctrination of hatred towards Jews by Hamas and Palestinian authorities has been utilized to ramp up such hatred, particularly in the Middle East, but I mean to some degree throughout the United States."

Estes highlighted the impact of such programming, stating on Newsmax, "We had our hearing on Ways and Means this week to talk about all these heinous acts that have gone on since Oct. 7 across the country, and you know it's turned into a situation where it's really not safe."

Estes raised concerns about the safety of individuals on college campuses, citing threats of assault, rape, or even death. He attributed this atmosphere to professors spreading what he described as "untruthful scenarios" and "distortions" to young minds, fostering an environment where misinformation thrives.

"It goes back to, in particular, universities. The professors are willing to spread this untruthful scenario, or even distortion that they're trying to teach our young men and women as they are trying to learn what the truth is, and you have so many people exposed to these things that are not true," he said.

The congressman drew attention to a recent incident involving TikTok and the sharing of videos related to Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America." Estes expressed dismay, stating, "So many of these young, college-aged students, they don't remember what 9-11 was and how heinous that was."

In discussing the broader issue of propaganda, Estes pointed out the role of countries like China, Russia, and Iran in spreading false stories about the United States. He emphasized the need to counteract this by ensuring the truth is communicated and people understand the reality of global events.

"We need to make sure that the truth gets out, that we talk about really what's going on in the world, what the history is, what the back story is, and make sure that people understand what's really happening," he added.

The Department of Education's "investigation" into alleged antisemitism and Islamophobia drew criticism from Estes. He characterized the response as "too little, too late," suggesting that it was prompted by public pressure. Estes expressed disappointment in college presidents who did "not stand up when some of these attacks were starting back over the last few weeks and to not stand up for protecting their students on campus."

The House Ways and Means Committee member also raised concerns about groups operating as fronts for violent acts under the guise of providing educational resources.

"They pretend that they're educational resources or they pretend that they're groups that try to provide information, when in reality they're fronts for some of these violent acts that are out there," he said.

