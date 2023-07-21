N.Y. Sheriff to Newsmax: Suspect 'in Mind' One Month Into Gilgo Task Force

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. told Newsmax on Friday that law enforcement officials had accused serial killer Rex Heuermann "in mind" just a month after the creation of the Gilgo Beach murders task force.

Heuermann, a New York architect, was arrested earlier this month and charged with killing three women, and is also the prime suspect in the killing of another, and also disposing of the bodies on Long Island's Gilgo Beach. The bodies were discovered about a decade ago and the case has since been referred to as the Gilgo Beach murders.

Toulon said on "National Report" that "we had a suspect in mind, actually about a month after the task force was formed. So, once we had the suspect, now we had to confirm and gather more evidence to actually say that this was the individual that we truly believe committed these crimes."

He added that he, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison "really believe that this is the individual that committed these crimes, and if he is associated with any of the other murders, or any murders throughout the United States, we're going to find that evidence, and we will make sure that he is brought to justice."

Heuermann "is in our custody; we have made special precautions to ensure, not only the safety of my staff because of the violence of some of the crimes that he's accused of committing, but more importantly to protect him from the rest of the inmate population who may want to take liberties or have some street credibility by saying they assaulted him."

He added: "The other thing ... we want to avoid is anyone that may have actually had contact with him and now recognizes him that may be incarcerated, a former John, a former pimp, or even a sex worker.

Toulon said, "Justice in the courts and not in the jails."

He also noted that law enforcement is still examining Heuermann's residence and "storage containers" and are still "looking at other locations such as South Carolina and Las Vegas" for evidence.

