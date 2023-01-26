Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: US Must Stop Funding EcoHealth

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Newsmax that the U.S. needs to stop funding EcoHealth Alliance over ties to the Wuhan Institute in China.

She made her comments on "Wake Up America" on Thursday.

"In the spring of 2021, I went to the Department of Health and Human Services and asked their office of inspector general to do an investigation into EcoHealth Alliance and their ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the fact that American taxpayer dollars were going to study what could have created the pandemic.

"So the office of inspector general just came back and they did find that Wuhan Institute of Virology and the NIH [National Institutes of Health], which is where the funding comes from for EcoHealth Alliance, that they were not following law. They did not alert authorities when they saw the potential for a pandemic. And yet, we continue to fund them.

"I think its longtime overdue that we stop funding EcoHealth Alliance."

And she added: "Horribly, the Biden administration just approved another $3 million of funding to EcoHealth last month. This has got to stop."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!