Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Biden, Schumer, Will Seek Loopholes for 'Radical Ideas'

President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will try to find loopholes to enact the "radical ideas" being promoted by progressives, even if the Build Back Better Act won't have enough votes to pass without Sen. Joe Manchin's approval, Sen. Joni Ernst said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I do think that the Democrats will keep pushing on this," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that the continued push is "unfortunate."

"These are programs that we simply can't afford," said Ernst. "Taxpayers are already suffering from inflation this year. It's not transitory inflation. This inflation is here to stay for quite a while, and until we get those problems solved, we shouldn't even be taking this up. I hope that President Biden understands that, and again, it's a very widely unpopular idea across the United States."

Ernst said she hasn't spoken with the West Virginia Democrat, but she is "thankful" that he is refusing to vote for the massive spending bill.

"Joe did the right thing," she said, noting that polling from his state showed its residents didn't want the bill.

"Americans don't want this bill," said Ernst. "It is a radical expansion of social welfare programs that we simply cannot afford."

Meanwhile, Republicans will have the chance to take back the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm races and return checks and balances against the Biden administration, said Ernst.

"This administration has been heck-bent on instituting radical ideas and all of their climate change policies, which are harmful to American business," said Ernst. "This is an opportunity for us to step up to that challenge and make sure we've got good candidates and to seize on the moment to slow this radical agenda down."

She added that if Biden and Schumer continue the push for the Build Back Better plan, "it's only going to help Republicans in 2022."

Ernst said she also thinks there are more Democrats beyond Manchin and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., who did not want the vote on the legislation to happen.

"[Manchin] is saving a heck of a lot of people by doing this, but I would say, Joe Manchin, you know you're saving America as well," said Ernst.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here