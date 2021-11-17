Sen. Ernst to Newsmax: Biden 'Gave His Backbone Away' to Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden didn't only "not find his backbone" while conferring with China's President Xi Jinping this week, but he "gave his backbone away" by not demanding answers about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Joni Ernst insisted during an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday.

"We did not get the answers we were demanding that are on the forefront of every American's mind," the Iowa Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We need to get to the bottom of this. We need to know it because we need to prevent any future occurrences of pandemics like this."

Biden and Xi spoke for more than three hours through a video link, discussing trade, human rights, and more, according to a White House readout, but didn't discuss the COVID origins, which has angered conservatives.

"The president didn't even push to get the answers we need," said Ernst. "Issues were not addressed and again, the president really needs to start standing up for the United States rather than giving away the farm to China."

There is "nothing wrong" with being angry over China's actions, she said.

"We as Americans should be very angry about the way China treats not only our great country but also its neighbors and other communities around this globe," said Ernst.

She added that Biden had the opportunity to make it clear to Xi that the United States will not tolerate China's actions, including the testing of hypersonic missiles or invading Taiwan.

"He had the opportunity to demand answers, and he failed," said Ernst.

The leaders of countries do need to have dialogues, she continued, but to simply shake hands and make nice of everything — that's simply not the way it is with communist China."

"We know they're a nefarious actor," said Ernst. "We need to push back against them. Many of our allied nations and other countries around the world look to the United States for leadership. Joe Biden is failing in all aspects of this."

Meanwhile, Ernst is working on a bipartisan bill that if passed will lead to the formation of a 9/11-style commission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am joined in this effort by Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats, as well as Roger Marshall of Kansas, a Republican," she said. "Not only do Republicans want to know how this pandemic started, where it originated, and how it happened, but we also have Democrats that are joining us in this effort. It is that important, and on this commission that Republicans and Democrats would have equal footing."