Rep. Houchin to Newsmax: My Bill Will Keep Federal Student Funds From Illegal Immigrants

The Putting American Students First Act is responsible legislation that will prevent spending for federal college preparatory programs for low-income students from going to illegal immigrants, Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., the bill's co-author, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Houchin explained to "Wake Up America" that "this bill puts American students first. It says we are not going to spend our precious little resources for college prep programs on illegal immigrants. We are going to spend them on our own citizens. I think that's responsible and is what 77 million American people voted for in November."

Houchin added, "The bill is targeted at these blue states who did not abide by what federal law had said, and the Biden administration had a loophole for them to allow for these precious resources to go to illegal immigrants and not American students."

She said that the legislation "is absolutely targeted at states like California and Oregon who were trying to skirt the system, just like they did on our federal healthcare programs to give Medicaid benefits to illegal immigrants."

Houchin said that her bill "is not widely supported by Democrats. We have seen over and over again that the House Democrats have been choosing illegal immigrants over American citizens. For example, in the one, big, beautiful bill, they voted to protect Medicaid for illegal immigrants, which removes limited precious resources away from our own citizens."

Houchin also discussed the bill to formalize the cuts made by DOGE, saying that she thinks House Republicans will come together by the Friday deadline to pass them once the Senate version comes back to the House.

"I certainly am for reducing the size and scope of government … but we have a very diverse conference, and we have people who think it did not go far enough and others who thought it went too far," said Houchin.

"It's a balance in the House. It is the people's House, so we will get together at the end of the day and pass something to cut our spending and get us back on a good fiscal path," she said.

