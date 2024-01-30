Rep. Houchin to Newsmax: 'Absolutely' Mayorkas Should Be Impeached

Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., told Newsmax's "American Agenda" on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "absolutely should be impeached."

"He has failed in the No. 1 responsibility of leading the Department of Homeland Security," Houchin said. "Their No. 1 mission is to protect the United States from our greatest threats."

Houchin noted that with Mayorkas at the helm of the Biden administration's border policy, 8 million people have entered the U.S. illegally.

"That is a million more people than the state of Indiana," she said.

House Republicans on Saturday released articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, which he dismissed as "baseless." Republicans have been threatening impeachment for some time over what they claim is his failure to enforce federal law at the southern border.

Houchin expressed concern for the massive security risk an open border represents telling Newsmax the border patrol has had at least 1.6 million "gotaways" in the three years of the Biden presidency.

"If just 1% of those are intent to do harm, it's 16,000 people. He's got to go," Houchin said of Mayorkas.

Houchin was asked if a new Homeland Security secretary to replace Mayorkas would lead to a different outcome.

"This is step one," she said. "The Biden administration has completely failed at our southern border. They're continuing to gaslight the American people, saying it's secure."

The situation at the U.S. southern border has impacted the stalled budget talks with House GOP members refusing to sign onto a bill that doesn't fully address the crisis. Houchin concluded by noting that the Biden administration has had no choice but to admit the border has reached crisis status.

"We just heard Mayorkas say this it's a problem," Houchin said. "Now they're finally admitting it. It's time that we take action."

