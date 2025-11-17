Erika Donalds to Newsmax: Rep. Greene Should Not Be Playing Victim

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has created significant discontent within MAGA, should not be playing the victim now, said Erika Donalds, Center for Education Opportunity chair at the America First Policy Institute, on Newsmax, Monday.

Donalds told Newsmax's "National Report" that the Georgia Republican congresswoman has also been harming conservative causes by going on liberal television shows and not staunchly defending the president and conservative values.

President Donald Trump withdrew his support from Greene over the weekend after she disagreed with him on several policies, calling her "wacky" and a "traitor."

Greene said that those are the types of words from the president "that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger."

But Donalds said, "I certainly don't agree that President Trump is causing any of the ire against Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I think, probably, if anything, her own comments have invited vitriol, but certainly not violence."

Instead, Donalds insisted, "I know from firsthand experience that anyone actually supporting Trump" has had the "ire of violence directed against them, that has been happening for a long time.

"It is unfortunate, that the congresswoman, having stirred up a lot of discontent in the MAGA movement, is now playing the victim and changing her tune now that President Trump has dismissed her concerns."

Donalds also said she was frustrated that when Greene appeared on liberal shows, such as "The View," she softened her conservative positions and her support for Trump.

She said, "That is not what we are looking for, and that doesn't help our movement, to have our strongest voices [do that] ...

"We need people who are strong on our conservative values defending the president and his incredible record in his second administration."

Donalds also commented on Trump announcing that he will meet with New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, saying that the president is "trying to limit the damage that Mamdani is going to do to the city that President Trump loves, and that is so important to America, in New York being a thriving city.

She stressed that "I appreciate that President Trump always has an open door to try and protect the people he cares so much about."

Donalds pointed out that, although Mamdani cannot initiate many of the policies he promised on his own, she is concerned about his influence on the New York public school system.

He could "put someone in charge who has no thought for academic performance and instead tries to use the schools for social justice wars," she stated.

