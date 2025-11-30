Erika Donalds to Newsmax: AI Has Opportunity to Hyper Personalize Instruction

Artificial intelligence can positively impact education in many ways, Erika Donalds said, Erika Donalds said on Newsmax Sunday.

The Center for Education Opportunity chair at the America First Policy Institute told Newsmax's "Conversations with Nancy Brinker," "I think we have a tremendous opportunity with AI to hyper-personalize instruction, especially for students who have gaps."

She emphasized that "AI can help to identify those specific gaps in their learning and deliver the instruction in a way that helps them to understand it. As AI starts to learn how the students receive information, it can then deliver that information much more efficiently than a teacher necessarily could if they have to do it in a different way for all 25 kids."

She added, "I always say we need guardrails, and we cannot replace human interaction, but AI can be a great tool for our teachers."

Donalds also discussed ways to improve education, saying that "my No. 1 is school choice and educational freedom. I believe that the problem in education today is the monopoly that is enjoyed by the traditional public schools. This one-size-fits-all approach has no incentive to compete or to have high-quality instruction or to be accountable to parents."

She stressed, "I think when parents became consumers, we are going to increase innovative options that we have never imagined before. Parents are going to be able to make modular decisions, meaning putting together different types of education depending on their students' strengths and weaknesses."

Donalds made the point that "we'll see more competition in the marketplace and therefore more quality and better access across the board for all types of students."

