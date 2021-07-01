Eric Trump to Newsmax: Trump Family Not Charged Because Nothing to Charge Them With

It's no mystery why the Manhattan prosecutor's office didn't elect to charge former President Donald Trump or any of his children with crimes on Thursday when The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged, Eric Trump tells Newsmax.

"You think if after going through 3.5 million pages [of Trump's records] over four years, they found a single thing on Donald Trump. You think they'd be going after Allen Weisselberg?" Eric Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" guest host Eric Bolling in his first interview following the Thursday morning indictments against Weisselberg and the family business for which he serves as executive vice president.

"Of course not. They'd be going after Donald Trump. And guess what? After all that time they found nothing. You know why? Because there is nothing."

The Trump Organization is a "really, really good company," he said. "We're the best in the world at what we do. We run amazing golf courses and we run some of the best hotels on earth, and we run great commercial buildings."

Trump said he has no concerns that either he or his siblings, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who also are involved in the company, will face charges, because "we've always lived amazingly clean lives."

If prosecutors could press charges against any of the Trumps, they already would have, Eric Trump said, adding "That was their end goal."

"You know, the difference is I'm not Hunter Biden," he said, alluding to President Joe Biden's son and a litany of allegations made against him in recent months. "I'm not selling paintings to undisclosed people for half a million dollars apiece. I'm not doing drugs in shady hotels. I'm not going out soliciting prostitution and I'm not going out selling influence to the Ukraine and China and having lavish trips paid for while my father's commander in chief."

President Joe Biden has denied participating in any kind of influence peddling.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office's indictments were related to fringe benefits, something that virtually never results in criminal prosecution. Some observers believe the charges likely are an attempt to get Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee since the early 1970s, to "flip" on the former president.

"This is the same DA's office in 2008 when you had people at some of the biggest banks in the country that were literally sorting subprime mortgages while at the same time going off and selling them to retirement plans and people all over the country," Trump said.

"So the same people who were selling them saying what a wonderful product was on their own books were shorting them. They caused an entire collapse of our financial system. And not a single one of those people got charged. This is trillions and trillions of dollars worth of financial fraud that literally took down the U.S. economy."

New York State DA Letitia James, who worked with Vance's office, has said before beginning investigations that she intended to focus attention and resources on Donald Trump, and Eric told Newsmax on Thursday that the current charges bear that out.

"They know my father, he's thinking about running in 2024," he said. "They want to do anything they can to disqualify him."

