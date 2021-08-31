Eric Trump to Newsmax: 'We Want a Refund as a Nation' for Afghan Pullout

Noting that the U.S. military left $86 billion worth of arms behind for the Taliban, Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that U.S. taxpayers are due a "refund" after the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan this month.

"Think about it: 600,000 arms, 76,000 the vehicles [that] we gave a terrorist organization that three weeks ago was riding around on mopeds," Eric Trump said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "I feel like we're getting ripped off every single day."

He noted that the weapons "do not have expiration dates on them," saying they will be used "for the next 20 and 30 and 40 and 50 and 60 years. I mean, some of the AK-47s that they have on the battlefield right now, they were produced in the 1960s and 1970s. It is going to be untold lives that these weapons take because of our foolishness and our carelessness.

"The blood of Americans and the blood of people all around the world will lie with [President] Joe Biden," he added.

Trump then pointed to images of the president at the solemn transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base where he appeared to check his watch while the bodies of 13 service members killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul were being taken from from a transport plane.

"I remember my father went out there and he would see troops coming off the back of these planes, and I can tell you the impact that that has on a person's life, and this guy is looking at his watch," he said.

"We want a refund as a nation," Trump said. "This guy is a disaster. He's literally flushing the respect of our country down the tubes. He's embarrassing our flag. He's embarrassing everything that we stand for as the greatest country on Earth."

Donald Trump didn't start wars, but made sure to prevent them, his son Eric said, pointing to when he ordered a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) dropped on a cave complex in Afghanistan, killing dozens of terrorists in 2017, the first time the massive "mother of all bombs" was ever used.

"North Korea sees that, and Russia sees and China sees it," he said. "People realize that Donald Trump wasn't playing around."

The region is now left with one more country run by people who don't like the American way of life, Trump said.

"Pakistan is a nuclear power. They believe in Sharia law as well," he said.

"There's a lot of people over there that don't like Christianity and the American flag. And by the way, there's a lot of poverty over there. And that's not a good combination, especially when we have no eyes and ears on the ground," Trump said. "And we as a country better be damn careful that it doesn't attack our shores in a much larger way than ever before."

