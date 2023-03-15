×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: erich pratt | guns | democrat | cities | violence | crime

Erich Pratt to Newsmax: Blame Dem Cities for Crime, Not Guns

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 12:05 AM EDT

Democrat-controlled cities are to blame for the violence in America today, not the increase in guns, Erich Pratt, senior vice president for Gun Owners of America, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Speaking with "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and reacting to former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart's comment about the increase in gun circulation being attributable to the increase in "gun deaths," Pratt said if he were there, he would have told Stewart that "while we had an increase in ... gun ownership ... I would have pointed out was at the same time we also had a 40% decrease drop in the murder rate. So literally, we had more guns, less crime."

"The real problem," Pratt explained, "is that anti-gun Democrats keep throwing criminals back out on the street.

"I mean, it's the Democrat-controlled cities that are setting homicide records. And you know the story ... that's because they're eliminating bail," Pratt continued. "They're reducing criminal penalties.

"In some cases, they're refusing to prosecute murder. The police chief in [Washington] D.C. said that the average murder suspect has 11 prior arrests. They've literally turned cell doors into revolving doors," added Pratt.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Democrat-controlled cities are to blame for the violence in America today, not the increase in guns, Erich Pratt, senior vice president for Gun Owners of America, told Newsmax on Tuesday.
erich pratt, guns, democrat, cities, violence, crime
236
2023-05-15
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 12:05 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved