Eric Trump to Newsmax: They're on Roofs With Guns Because 'They've Lost'

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Newsmax on Monday that radical liberals are on rooftops with guns because they know "they've lost."

Trump told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," "The reason that they're sitting on top of roofs with rifles, right, over and over again to my father, you know, twice, obviously to Charlie [Kirk] last week, is they've lost. I mean, they've lost, and they know they've lost the narrative."

Trump said desperate violence is all the opposition has to rely on at this point: "And so how do they silence you? They silence you by taking shots. And honestly, that's why we can't back down."

He said conservatives need to know that every voice in support of each other can't be underestimated.

"And that's why your voice and your monologue is so important. That's why my voice on stage all the time is so important," Trump said.

He said he'd like to see all conservatives standing up and speaking their mind about the state of the nation.

"We're not going to hide in the basement. We're not going to be a [former President] Joe Biden. We're going to go out there and fight like hell, because honestly, against mainstream media and everybody that you know, hates our guts," Trump said.

He said this may prove to be a critical time in American history.

"If we're not out there, [if] we're not incredibly loud, we don't stand a chance."

Trump also talked about his new book, "Under Siege," and how it reflects recent events, highlighting the growing divisions in the U.S.

