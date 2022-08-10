Eric Trump to Newsmax: Mar-a-Lago Raid 'Directed by White House'

Eric Trump told Newsmax that the raid on his father's Florida home was "directed by the White House" to embarrass and hurt former President Donald Trump.

Speaking Tuesday night on "Greg Kelly Reports," Trump said he was the person who alerted his father of the raid after being informed by Mar-a-Lago staff.

"You know the White House knew," Trump told host Greg Kelly. "Mark my word, they’re out there today saying no one in the White House knew. This was a hundred percent, mark my word, directed by the White House.

"This is a political hit on my father. They know [President Joe] Biden's floundering in the polls, he's doing absolutely horrible. And so what do they do? They put on a stunt like this."

Trump said it's ridiculous that the FBI used 30 or so agents to conduct a raid on a property the former president hadn’t been on in three months because the elder Trump is spending the summer in New Jersey.

"This is a coordinated attack against a man who did a phenomenal job," Trump said, "who upended their way of life, who beat Hillary Clinton … who was the 'promised one,' the 'chosen one' by all the establishment. And honestly it drove them absolutely crazy, and they can’t handle it."

Telling Kelly he was "pissed off," Trump said the raid will backfire on the administration and Democrats.

"It's absolutely [going to] backfire," he told Kelly. "Our country is more pissed off than I've ever seen because they don't like these antics. They know if it can happen to a billionaire who is former president, who got out of office two years ago, what they could do to the average American and their family, they could destroy them."

Earlier, he told Kelly: "What the FBI did, what this administration did, Greg, is just absolutely unthinkable. It's hard to believe we actually live in the United States of America when you see these antics, when you see, kind of, Third-World behavior. It’s truly shocking."

Trump said the FBI raid should be burned into the memories of all Americans.

"If there’s ever another terrorist attack in this country, if there’s ever another school shooting in this country, the next time you see a serial killer in this country, I want everybody to remember that the FBI spent all their resources going into Mar-a-Lago to look for, effectively, records for a public library rather than being focused on China, who’s ripping off America every single day," he told Kelly.

"Rather than being focused on the threats that plague this country, terrorism that wants to come in here … al-Qaida, the Taliban, so many other people who want to destroy our way of life, extremists who want to destroy our way of life … the FBI, because of Joe Biden and this incompetent administration, has weaponized the system to go after their political rivals, and that's their priority rather than keeping this country safe."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!