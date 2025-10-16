Eric Trump to Newsmax: AG James 'Dug So Deep She Found Herself'

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Thursday that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ mounting legal troubles expose the hypocrisy behind her yearslong pursuit of his family and the Trump Organization.

Appearing on “Carl Higbie FRONTLINE,” Trump said James “dug so deep that she found herself,” after new revelations that the state’s top law enforcement officer is facing her own criminal scrutiny.

“She came after us for exactly what it appears that she’s doing,” Trump said. “We got vindicated. We won the case in a 5-0 decision, overturned the entire penalty. And now we find out that the chief law enforcement officer for the state of New York has a felon living in her home. You could not make up this narrative.”

Trump was referring to reports that James’ grandniece, Nakia Thompson, a convicted felon listed as an “absconder” by North Carolina authorities, has been living in a Virginia property owned by James.

Federal prosecutors have charged the attorney general with allegedly misrepresenting the property as an investment home to secure favorable mortgage terms.

“This is the hell that we’ve dealt with as a family for the last 10 years,” Eric Trump said, blasting what he described as politically motivated lawfare aimed at his father, President Donald Trump, and his business empire.

James previously led a sweeping civil case accusing President Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization of inflating assets to secure better financial terms.

Although a lower court in early 2024 ordered the Trumps to pay more than $350 million, a New York appeals court voided the penalty as excessive in August 2025 — a decision Eric Trump cited as proof of his family’s vindication.

