Eric Trump to Newsmax: The Inside Story of 'Under Siege'

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Wednesday that his new book “Under Siege” — which he says shot to the top of Amazon’s charts in nearly every category — tells the inside story of how his family and their movement have been relentlessly targeted.

In an appearance with “Greg Kelly Reports” on Tuesday night, the second son of President Donald Trump described years of investigations, lawsuits, raids, and even assassination attempts against his father and allies.

“They tried to kill us. They impeached him once. They impeached him again. They made up the dirty dossier. They spied on his campaign. They made up Russia collusion,” he said. “It was a siege.”

He said the book’s title came to him two years ago, long before he began writing.

“They took him off of Twitter. They took him off of Instagram. They took him off of Facebook. They raided our home. They raided Mar-a-Lago. They went through [first lady] Melania’s closet. They went through [youngest son] Barron’s room. They took him off the ballot in Colorado. Then they took him off the ballot in Maine. I became the most subpoenaed person in American history,” he told Kelly.

Eric Trump recounted receiving 112 subpoenas and enduring constant depositions, along with efforts to “debank” the family’s businesses and hit them with massive judgments.

“They have put our family, they have put our movement, they have put all of us, including all of the people watching right now, they have put them under siege,” he said.

He said “Under Siege” exposes what he calls the double standard in Washington and beyond — pointing to the shootings of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., in 2017, the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk last month, and the threats to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022.

“Honestly, I had to tell the inside story,” Eric Trump said, adding that there were “some low moments.”

“But the great part about the story is we won. The MAGA movement won. The conservatives in this country won, the people who love our Constitution and love the Bible and love God and love family and love red, white and blue, and the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem. The people who love this nation believe in this nation. We won. And so it's the greatest ending of all,” he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com