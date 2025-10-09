Eric Trump to Newsmax: Letitia James Indictment Is Ultimate Irony

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, hammered home Thursday on Newsmax what he called the "irony" in New York Democrat Attorney General Letitia James' indictment, accusing her of pursuing the very sort of mortgage fraud schemes she now stands charged with.

Eric Trump recalled on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" the long fight his family endured under James' leadership of New York's civil suit against the Trump Organization and said the federal indictment of James earlier Thursday in Virginia looks like a projection of her own alleged tactics.

"It's ironic — she literally sued us over the fact we'd never missed a mortgage payment… she went after us to try to throw us out of New York," said Trump, whose book "Under Siege: My Family's Fight to Save Our Nation" is set to be released Oct. 14.

"Yet now, she's indicted for allegedly doing exactly what she accused us of."

Trump also referenced James' high-profile civil fraud case against his father and the Trump Organization — a case where she secured a roughly half-billion-dollar judgment in New York state court. But that victory has since been reversed.

In August, a New York state appeals court unanimously voided the financial penalty, citing it as excessive under the Eighth Amendment, while upholding the finding that Trump committed business fraud.

"We won — five zero. She lost," he said, claiming the "rigged decision" at the trial level was entirely reversed.

James was indicted by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, with charges including bank fraud and making false statements related to a 2020 property purchase. Prosecutors alleged she misrepresented the property as her primary residence to secure favorable mortgage terms.

Eric Trump also fired back against James' assertion that he and his father weaponized federal law enforcement. In a video clip shown during the interview, James claimed her prosecution was part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to "do its bidding" via the Department of Justice.

He rejected that as hypocritical, highlighting how James built her political brand around attacking the Trump family.

"Her entire life, every tweet that she sent, everything that she did was aimed at my father and our family and trying to destroy him," Trump said.

"She was going back and forth to Washington, D.C., continuously to try and destroy him.

"Almost a $600 million fine for not a single loan violation for having your banks testify that you're the best borrower that they've ever had. You know, and yet we're weaponizing government?

"I find it highly ironic, but you know what? We had our day in court. We won. We won five zero. The whole thing was overturned. And, you know, she'll have her day in court now."

He further criticized James for prosecuting companies that have, in his view, performed responsibly, rather than focusing on violent crime, saying New York is hemorrhaging businesses and taxpayers under her watch.

