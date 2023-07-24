Eric Trump to Newsmax: Justice System Not Respected Anymore

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, on Monday told Newsmax that the justice system has lost respect from the American people over the past several years.

The youngest son of former President Donald Trump pointed to his father's indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan and another recent federal indictment by a district court in Miami as reasons for people waking up.

"I am fearful for this country ... because our country can't last this way," Eric Trump said of the Department of Justice's targeting of the former president on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"They've lost so much confidence of the American people," he continued. "The FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] is not respected the way it was before, and it's so sad to say that because it used to be a great institution."

Eric Trump also slammed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for calling a proposal from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to expunge Trump's impeachments "a farce" lacking constitutional authority.

He suggested that the lawmaker was connected to a scheme allegedly carried out by Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign to push the Steele dossier, a precursor to the Trump-Russia investigation.

"I wish Schiff didn't have government protections because, I mean, what he's done in terms of fraudulent conduct ... that guy is just a farce in every way, shape, or form," Eric Trump explained.

"They made up a story. They made up a dossier. It was paid for by Hillary Clinton. Everybody knows the true story. She tried to take down Donald Trump. It was supposed to be the October surprise, and it's disgusting."

