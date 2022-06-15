Eric Trump to Newsmax: Father Is GOP Midterms 'Quarterback'

Boasting a 126-8 primary endorsement record, former President Donald Trump remains the man behind a powerful political blessing heading into the midterm elections. Middle son Eric Trump told Newsmax his father is going to help unify the GOP to topple Democrats in November.

"There's no question my father will be a bit of the quarterback on that winning team, and I think he's assembled a great team of people, and I think he's going to push those people," Eric Trump told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to his dad even getting behind the likes of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who defeated one of the elder Trump's endorsed candidates Tuesday night.

Trump issued Truth Social support for Mace, and Eric Trump noted any Republican midterm candidate behind the America First, Make America Great Again agenda will be getting the blessing from his father.

"You know a lot of them are following kind of the pro-Trump message, which is putting America First, having the greatest military in the world, having the greatest economy in the world, restoring the strength of America, restoring the respect of America, bringing back family values, dropping crime, supporting law enforcement, lowering taxes," Eric Trump told Schmitt. "I mean, I could go on and on, but you actually look at the Republicans now, it's very much of pro-Trump kind of America First policies."

Eric Trump noted his father's endorsements were designed to root out Republicans in name only (RINOs).

"The RINO class of the Republican Party is really gone, and I think we've seen that," Eric Trump continued, talking of Republicans in these midterms against Democrats. "He wants them on the team, and he wants them to do great, and he wants them to absolutely beat the Democrats come November, and he'll help them in any way humanly possible – at least a lot of them."

One of the key targets of Donald Trump's endorsements has been on blast in the House Jan. 6 Select Committee anti-Trump hearings this past week, Eric Trump noted.

"I think Cheney's going to get wiped out," Eric Trump said, speaking of Rep. Liz Cheney, who helps co-chair the committee. "She deserves to be wiped out."

The Trump endorsement packs that knock-out punch, he added.

"Candidates, again, who had no name recognition, no track record, you know, underperformed in terms of fundraising are coming out and absolutely clobbering people who are either the pro-impeachment or the kind of RINO class of the Republican Party," Eric Trump said.

"And that's because of the Trump endorsement, which has proven to be unbelievably powerful."

November is made a lot easier for Trump candidates and all Republicans because of President Joe Biden and perceived failures of Democrat leadership.

"It also shows you how unpopular the Democrats are right now," Eric Trump said. "I mean, normally you have a party that can get one thing right – something – and they get the economy right, they get foreign policy right. They get something right.

"The problem with the Democrats right now is they're so crazy," he continued. "They're so far left. Their foreign policy stinks. Our economy stinks. The person in the White House isn't a hard worker. He's not motivational. He doesn't represent this country well.

"It's been blunder after blunder, and I think what's going to come up in 2022 is going to just absolutely blow their socks off, and I think it's going to have to reset, kind of, the political system in this country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!