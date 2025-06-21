Eric Trump to Newsmax: Love of Military, Country, Reflected in Venture

Eric Trump, in an interview airing Saturday on Newsmax, looked back over the years since his father, President Donald Trump, descended the escalator at Trump Tower a decade ago to announce his candidacy for the White House, to the future with the family's latest venture, Trump Mobile, which he said reflects their love for the country and its military.

"Some days it feels like it's 10 minutes; some days it feels like it's 100 years," Eric Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby in an extensive interview. "The amount that was accomplished in that period of time, the battles that we fought, the weaponization of government, what they did to us, what they tried to do to my father."

Those struggles included assassination and impeachment attempts, as well as attacks on the family, Eric Trump said.

"They weaponized the FBI and the DOJ [Department of Justice]," he said. "I mean, they literally censored him. They took him off Twitter. They took him off Facebook. They went after Supreme Court justices. They made up the Russia collusion hoax. They did the dirty dossiers. I mean, I got 116 subpoenas for doing absolutely nothing wrong."

He pointed out that his father persevered, "first winning against Hillary [Clinton]; second, I think, winning again in 2020, but irrespective, winning again in 2024."

"I mean, it's remarkable," said Eric Trump. "It's been a remarkable journey. He's the toughest man I've ever met in my entire life ... he never stopped. He had backbone, unlike anybody. And I'm proud of him. I'm proud to be in that fight."

Eric Trump said he and his brother Donald Trump Jr. are unveiling their latest venture, Trump Mobile, with the idea of extending their love of country and the military by providing an affordable service for all.

"I've asked 10 people a question: How much do you pay on your cellphone bill? And they have no idea," he told Cosby. "Then they go back and, look, we're doing it for $47 a month."

The company's objective is to "make phones in America for Americans," said Eric Trump.

"All the customer service that we have right now is in America. You go sign up, you get a number. That's an e-sim card you put in your phone. You're immediately on Trump Mobile, utilizing the biggest carriers at massive discounts, free text, unlimited messaging," he said.

The service, he added, allows unlimited calling to 100 countries worldwide, including to lands where the United States has military bases and personnel, allowing people to remain in contact with their loved ones at an affordable price.

Eric Trump told Cosby that there is "no family that bleeds red, white, and blue like we do."

"We needed this journey like a hole in the head," he said. "We fought because we loved our nation."

And he said that his father "gave up more than any president."

"Any other billionaire around the world would have, you know, gone back to Mar-a-Lago, flown the beautiful planes around the world, you know, played golf every single day, enjoyed their grandkids," pointing out that even after his father was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer, he was "yelling 'fight, fight, fight' at the crowd."

"We do it for a love of country," he said. "We do it because we love this nation. It's clear we believe in this nation. And you can't fake that. You can't fake the love."

But even with the hate, Eric Trump said, "The American people don't buy it."

"It's why we won the popular vote," he said."It's why we won all the swing states. It's why we have a majority. And again, the House and the Senate. It's why the Republican Party has never been hotter. And I think the Democrats have big problems. I don't know if they have enough hubris to admit they have big problems, but I think they know they have big, big, big structural problems."

