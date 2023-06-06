Eric Trump to Newsmax: Special Counsel 'Hellbent' on a Takeout

Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump is just the latest in a long effort to destroy one of the nation's "most effective presidents" as he attempts a comeback, his son, Eric Trump tells Newsmax.

"They are hellbent on taking Donald Trump out no matter how they do it," Eric Trump said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They tried to get to my father in the executive branch, and it didn't work. And now they try to come after him civilly, and they try to come after him criminally."

It's all "part of the game" and "part of the corruption we see in this country, and the FBI is losing alot of trust," he added.

"They want to take him out of the race because they know none of the other candidates in the Republican field can do so nearly as well," Trump said. "They're weaponizing the justice system. ... They weaponized the DOJ. They're weaponizing local prosecutors all to go after a person that they don't want to have as commander in chief of the United States. It's that simple."

