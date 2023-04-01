Eric Trump to Newsmax: Father 'Exposed the System for What It Is'

Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that his father is being targeted by the Washington establishment because "he exposed the system for what it is."

Joining "Greg Kelly Reports" on Friday, Eric Trump said that Democrats lied, cheated, and stole in the past but are now weaponizing the criminal justice system against the former president.

"He always called it a swamp, and no one quite understood what that meant," he explained. "But it's a dirty system, and they will do anything they can to maintain power. They will do anything they can to win."

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, also called out New York Attorney General Letitia James for campaigning "on the promise to go after my father, to put him in jail, to go after him civilly."

"She was raising money off of this. No different than Alvin Bragg. Alvin Bragg goes out there, 'I have sued the Trump administration over 100 times. There's no more qualified person to become district attorney ... than me because I have gone after Trump my entire life.'"

"The city is going to hell. And what has the DA spent the last six years on? They subpoenaed us for every single document that we've ever had in the company," he added.

However, Eric Trump said, James' subpoena of "11 million documents" came up empty, forcing them to go after Donald Trump for alleged campaign finance violations instead.

"He won the 2016 election. That's why they're going after the man. It's insane, and people do not buy it. Even the Democrats don't buy it," he said.

The comments follow Donald Trump's indictment by the New York grand jury investigating a hush-money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels, with his arraignment set for Tuesday afternoon.

