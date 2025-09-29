Eric Trump to Newsmax: Dems' DOJ Hypocrisy Is Laughable

Eric Trump told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats' outrage over former FBI Director James Comey's indictment is not only "humorous" but also outrageously hypocritical, given how his father, President Donald Trump, and his family were treated by the Biden administration's Department of Justice.

"You don't understand how humorous this is coming from Chuck Schumer and Jake Tapper," Trump told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to the Senate minority leader from New York and CNN anchor who have framed the Comey indictment as a blatant weaponization of DOJ, while maintaining radio silence on any potential parallels in the Biden-era prosecutions of the president.

"I'm the subject of 112 subpoenas, never having done a damn thing wrong in my life," Eric Trump said.

"Never crossing a line, being a perfect role model, being a perfect model citizen. No laptops from hell, nothing. And they came after me like I was a dog. ... And I get to hear from Chuck Schumer that my father weaponized justice? You must be kidding me."

Eric Trump said Democrats had no problem when DOJ and the FBI targeted his family.

He pointed to what he called a relentless campaign of political persecution: two impeachments of his father, the Russia collusion investigation, the Mar-a-Lago search, repeated gag orders, and 91 criminal counts lodged against his father in state and federal courts.

"They posted his mugshot even though they didn't need to," he said.

"They raided Melania's closet. They raided 16-year-old Barron's room. They stripped every bank account away from me and the Trump Organization that you can imagine."

Trump accused former President Joe Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, of being "at the forefront" of those efforts and asserted that the left "tried to kill my father. Not once, but twice."

Comey, who led the FBI from 2013 to 2017, authorized surveillance of Trump campaign aides in 2016 as part of the FBI's Russia investigation, which Trump has long called a Hillary Clinton-funded hoax. An inspector general later criticized how that surveillance was managed.

Comey was indicted last week on federal perjury and obstruction charges stemming from his 2020 Senate testimony regarding alleged ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Comey, who has denied any wrongdoing, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 9 in Alexandria, Virginia.

