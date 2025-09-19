Eric Trump to Newsmax: Liberal Censorship Talk Reveals 'Great Irony'

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, told Newsmax that liberals complaining about censorship issues are the same ones who applauded every attempt to "gag" his father and the Trump family.

He said on "American Agenda," Friday, that after watching clips of media personalities make claims about free speech issues, "They talk about censorship, yet my father was thrown off of Facebook; he was thrown off of Instagram; he was thrown off of Twitter; my dials were turned down."

Facebook eventually reinstated President Donald Trump's account.

Eric Trump reminded viewers that even Newsmax had to fight to maintain its visibility. "They tried to throw you guys off of, what, DirecTV, if I remember correctly, before you guys, you know, won the suit. The great irony that their entire play was to gag order Donald Trump, to gag order his family, to make sure that they couldn't be heard from."

He said liberals want people to forget the massive effort that was undertaken to hurt his father and family and silence the message. "You know, to keep them in a courthouse all day and to not let them speak in the midst of a massive campaign and to make us go out and actually create something called Truth Social because it was the only way that we could disseminate our voices to the entire world."

Eric Trump said liberal prosecutors gave it their best shot "to throw my father in jail for 91 felony counts because if he was behind bars, he couldn't go out there and actually utilize his voice."

He said to compare all that with what liberals are complaining about today. "The great irony about them talking about how, you know, he's trying to stymie free speech is really something that's incredibly special as I sit there and watch that whole monologue."

The latest censorship flap developed as late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended. Some politicians blame FCC Chair Brendan Carr's comments about Kimmel's broadcast statements. But most analysts say it was the marketplace that decided after two of Kimmel's network station groups, Nexstar and Sinclair, independently took that action ahead of ABC.

