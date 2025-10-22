Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Democrats Admit 'Obamacare' a Disaster

As the government shutdown enters its fourth week, Democrats are urging Republicans to consider changes related to healthcare, particularly Affordable Care Act tax credits that are scheduled to expire at the end of the year.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the shutdown has forced Democrats to admit that the law, known as "Obamacare," "has been a disaster for working families."

"These are temporary subsidies for over 400% of the federal poverty level. The Democrats are trying to conflate that with all sorts of other issues.

"But I do think it's actually an important acknowledgment on their part."

"They're admitting that Obamacare has been a disaster for working families. The ACA, even The Washington Post said the Affordable Care Act was never actually affordable," Schmitt said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The senator noted that Americans have seen their healthcare costs rise.

"They've skyrocketed. ... Employers dropped their employer coverage for people. They were forced onto the exchanges. It's too expensive," Schmitt said.

"If the Democrats want to have a debate about this, we should have a debate about reform and actually lowering the cost of healthcare.

"But that's not what this is about. This is about the Democrats [being] afraid of their own shadow."

"They're afraid of the radical base getting mad at them if they actually pass a clean funding bill, which is what Republicans have offered," Schmitt added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com