Missouri AG Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: Americans 'Want Their Country Back'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax Tuesday that the Biden administration’s southern border policy has intentionally “been a disaster” and that Americans “want their country back.”

“The American people have seen this,” Schmitt said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “They've had enough of it. They want their country back. They're tired of these elites telling us about the sovereignty of other countries' borders, but the president does nothing about the sovereignty of our own southern border.”

Delivering oral arguments at the Supreme Court Tuesday, Missouri and Texas petitioned the high court to uphold a lower court's decision and force the Biden administration to continue to reimplement the successful Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

The ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy forced most migrants attempting to enter the United States at the southern border to wait in Mexico for their immigration hearings.

According to Schmitt, the policy prevented thousands of illegal immigrants from entering and disappearing into the U.S. and discouraged thousands more from attempting to enter.

Schmitt said that without policies like ‘Remain in Mexico,’ up to 30 million people could flood the southern border and enter the country illegally.

“That is five Missouris,” he said. “That's how serious this is.”

When asked if the southern border crisis legally constituted an invasion, Schmitt said, “This is uncharted territory.”

“The president of the United States is actually saying we do not have a sovereign border,” he said. “This has never quite happened in this way.”

Schmitt said he believes the Democrats’ plan, when it comes to immigration, is to allow millions of migrants to enter and grant them amnesty once they are here.

“I think the intention is to fundamentally remake this country,” he said. “They know a reckoning is coming in November.”

With the midterm elections looming in November, and record-breaking inflation and gas prices on voters’ minds, Democrats are bracing for massive losses in Congress that could cost them their majorities.

Missouri and Texas have also sued to force the Biden administration to continue construction on former President Donald Trump’s wall along the southern border, and Missouri recently sued the administration for repealing Title 42.

