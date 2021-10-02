Missouri AG Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: Vaccine Mandates About Power, Not Science

Vaccine mandates on the state and federal level are all about maintaining power, and Missouri will be "first in line" to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration when the shots are forced there, state Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate, told Newsmax.

"Whether it's the mask mandates or the vaccine mandate that's coming, the veil has completely come down at this point about what this whole thing is about," Schmitt told Saturdays "The Count." "It's about maintaining, aggregating, and exercising power

"The United States has been the freest country in the history of the world, and I think we have really big questions to ask about who we are and who we're going to be. Are we going to be some biomedical security state, or we can allow people to make their own decisions?"

Biden last month imposed vaccine rules on large employers, the healthcare industry, and federal employees that could affect as many as 100 million Americans, and Schmitt night questioned the move.

"So much for the rhetoric of honoring our healthcare heroes, right?" he said. "You don't even allow them to have the option to decide what they want to do for their own health. So much for backing the blue when you don't allow our men and women of law enforcement to be able to make these important decisions for themselves."

Missouri state officials are already suing school districts and counties over mask mandates, and Schmitt said it is important to fight back "on every front."

"This is about freedom," he said. "It's about liberty, and people have had enough of this."

He further commented, for healthy people, particularly those under the age of 25, "you've got about a one in a million chance of dying of COVID in Missouri," and said in his state "there have been six [deaths among children] under the age of 18."

"Kids have a very, very low risk of contracting, transmitting, or getting seriously ill," he continued. "If you've been vaccinated, you're as likely to die of a lightning strike, as you are from COVID. You are actually more likely to die of a dog attack. But none of this stuff ever makes it into the news because it's about fear. They want to scare people because they know they can get a level of control they've never been able to get before."

But allowing such things to slide "is just the slow walk, or maybe it's a sprint off the edge [toward] socialism," Schmitt concluded. "I think we've got to stand up and fight. I'm encouraged. There's a lot of people showing up at school board meetings now to city council meetings that are letting their voices be heard. We need more of it."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here