Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Trump Has Been Successful Despite Judges

Federal Judge Allison Burroughs ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze nearly $2 billion in federal grants earlier in the week, stating that "there is, in reality, little connection between the research affected by the grant terminations and antisemitism."

The action by a lower court judge was just the latest in a series of obstacles facing the administration in carrying out President Donald Trump's agenda. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday that despite the setback, "President Trump has been successful in court."

"You've got a lot of these rogue district court judges who, by the way, now are balking at following Supreme Court rulings, which is kind of interesting considering the Democrats were claiming that President Trump was going to ignore court orders, which he hasn't, of course."

He added, "But I think the good news here is, as these cases make their way through the courts and after these district court judges, by and large, President Trump has been successful," Schmitt told "Newsline."

Schmitt, who promoted his book "Last Line of Defense, How to Beat the Left in Court," gave examples of where the high court sided with Trump eventually. "Take all the personnel and programming cases where he wants to reduce the size of government. The Supreme Court has weighed in on that, and he can do it."

"You look at deportations. By and large, President Trump has been successful in court defending his right as the commander in chief and enforcing federal immigration laws of deporting a vast number of people who came here through a mass migration effort through the Biden administration," Schmitt added.

