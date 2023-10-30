Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Affording Wars 'Separate Issues'

When asked by Newsmax whether the United States can afford to front a war in Ukraine, Israel, and potentially Taiwan, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., stated that for him, they are "separate issues," as opposed to tying them together via an omnibus bill.

"The House is looking at an approach right now, which is to have some paid for us here. But first of all, these are separate issues," Schmitt said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The Missourian goes on to express that, in his view, "each one of these debates are different; they have different realities on the ground; they have different levels of support; they have different likelihoods of success."

"We haven't heard any of that on the Ukraine front, right, and I'd hate to see all these other things that may have merit if they're debated individually dragged down because of Ukraine."

"Our European allies have not stepped up," Schmitt continues. "There is no accountability. They've not articulated what victory means, so these situations, whether it's Taiwan, or Israel, or Ukraine, or even the border, ought to be debated separately ... as opposed to an omnibus bill."

