Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Trump Empowered GOP to Confront Left

President Donald Trump has given Republicans the courage and confidence to fight back against Democrats, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday, pointing to battles over border security, crime, and government funding.

Speaking on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Schmitt praised Trump for teaching the GOP to confront challenges head-on.

"Yeah, I think that one of the lessons that President Trump, I think, has given the Republican Party, which I'm happy about, is that we've just got to fight," Schmitt said.

"I think we have to push back. And I think you're seeing that right now."

Schmitt pointed to the current funding battle in Congress as an example.

"We're not we're not negotiating with the Democrats on giving healthcare to illegal immigrants. It's not going to happen," he said.

"We've got a clean CR [continuing resolution]. It gets us another seven weeks to work on appropriations bills.

"So the [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer shutdown can go on, and they're going to own it. They have to own it," Schmitt said.

"One of the reasons why I think the best days are ahead for the Republican Party is President Trump has given us that courage and, I think, that confidence to fight back, because he understands.

"And I think I understand the landscape: The left means business. They want to destroy this country in many ways," he said.

Schmitt also credited Trump with tackling crime and border security. He pointed to Washington, D.C., as an example of Trump's approach.

"President Trump has taken this issue head-on. He's taken on issues that many people thought were intractable, like taking on crime in D.C.," Schmitt said.

"Well, it turns out now you've actually reduced carjackings by about 75%, robberies by about 50%. There's no substitute for law enforcement presence and prosecutions."

The Missouri senator said Trump's policies on immigration and law enforcement demonstrated that bold action produces results.

"In addition to sealing the border, in addition to front-loading money for deportations, in addition to taking on violent crime, [Trump] is proving that if we've got the guts to take these things on, we can win," Schmitt said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com