Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: 'China Is the Greatest Threat' Trump Faces

Sen. Eric Schmitt told Newsmax that "China is the greatest threat" that President Donald Trump is facing.

The Missouri Republican told Newsmax's "National Report" that China poses a troublesome dual threat to the U.S. "and we need to understand that China is the greatest threat, not just militarily to the United States, but from an economic perspective, the way they've handled trade over the last 30 years, really."

Schmitt said China is ruthless in handling trade policies and actions. "But China's a different animal. They export five times the amount we export to them. They steal our IP. They subsidize products." And said Schmitt, it gets worse. "They dump products. They take out whole industries."

He said Trump was correct Wednesday when he said former President Joe Biden gets some of the blame for the turmoil in U.S. financial markets. "I mean, look, this was a slow-moving disaster that didn't happen overnight. Joe Biden, in four years, actually absolutely wrecked our economy."

Schmitt also pointed to what Americans faced with Biden in the White House. "We saw 20 percent inflation, right? So everything got way more expensive. Mortgage costs doubled based on those interest rates that went up. We were flooded through mass migration."

But Schmitt said that with some time, America's economy will be on improved footing due to Trump's trade policies and tariffs. "And you've seen that with these announcements, whether it's NVIDIA, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, chip factories, all that stuff's coming to the United States."

Schmitt said he's more than encouraged about the future. "I think our best days are still ahead of us."

