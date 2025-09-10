Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Charlie Kirk a Good Friend, Loved Life

Charlie Kirk was "a good friend" who "loved life," said Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., telling Newsmax, Wednesday, that he is "devastated" by the Turning Point USA founder and CEO's death.

"I mean, I'm devastated. Charlie was a good friend," Schmitt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"And I think what can't get lost is just ... the tragedy of losing Charlie at 31 years old with a wife and two young kids. And he was just a great guy."

Kirk was shot and killed during a forum with students at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday.

Schmitt recalled personal memories of Kirk, noting their friendly baseball rivalry.

"I'm a Cardinals fan. He was a Cubs fan and just talking about those kinds of things," he said.

"This guy loved life. He loved what he did. He loved America. And it's just so tragic. And it hits pretty hard."

The senator described the conservative activist as someone working with purpose and passion.

"I remember going down to Arizona to meet up with the president in the final weekend of the campaign and talking to Charlie and asking him how things were going. And he was just, you know, in his element and doing everything that he loved," Schmitt said.

He praised Kirk's work on college campuses, where he sought to encourage debate and civic engagement.

"Engaging young people in free and open debate is such a central part of who we are as Americans," Schmitt said.

"This idea that we resolve our differences through debate and elections is a really, really important thing for us to hold on to in this country. And tragically, someone took all that away from him and his family and, in some ways, our country."

When asked about political violence, Schmitt said, "It's a dangerous road to go down as a country. I mean, we resolve as a country, as a people, to resolve these differences peacefully. And there is no excuse for this violence."

Schmitt said Kirk "used his platform not just to talk about politics, but to also try to persuade and evangelize about the things that he really believed in — in his faith and how important his faith in Jesus was."

"He was a very unique figure in that way," he said.

For Schmitt, Kirk's death was not only a national tragedy but a personal one.

"But for his family, that's all-important. But he was also Dad and, you know, a partner," he said.

"So it's just — I don't know — this hits a little bit different. ... It's just a tragic day."

