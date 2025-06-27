Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Justices' Ruling Restricts Judges

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday the Supreme Court issued a key ruling that restricts federal judges from "directing national policy."

Schmitt told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the ruling in a birthright citizenship case puts federal judges on notice.

"You don't get to have one judge in some district anywhere in the country that's directing national policy. And they [Supreme Court justices] sort of reaffirmed their commitment to separation of powers," he said.

He called the ruling critically important.

"We're most often reminded of that constitutional principle when it's restraining the executive branch or the legislative branch. But here, the judicial branch was really restraining itself, was saying, look, there are limits," Schmitt said.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the Trump administration, which challenged the capability of federal judges to issue nationwide injunctions against executive branch policies.

Judges who have imposed orders like that must now reconsider their positions. The case involved a challenge to the Trump administration's decision that birthright citizenship was not allowed for anyone born in the United States if their parents have no legal status.

Schmitt said it was clear that many federal judges have gone too far.

"Just like a district court in Florida can't direct troop movements or missile launches, because those are core Article 2 powers of the executive branch, they also can't sort of wholesale stop deportations across the country," he said.

Schmitt said the Supreme Court got it right "because what you'd seen from these rogue liberal district court judges trying to set national policy. So thankfully, the Supreme Court stepped in here."

The Supreme Court ruling, however, left open an option for those filing related lawsuits to use a class action structure, which could still lead the way to a national injunction if the judge found the case had merit. One suit involved in the birthright citizenship decision has already been refiled in that fashion.

