Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: Fauci 'Cleared His Calendar' for GOP in 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci, by announcing he's retiring in December, has "cleared his calendar for 2023" before Republicans regain control of Congress, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state's GOP Senate nominee, said on Newsmax Monday.

With Republicans in charge, said Schmitt on Newsmax's "National Report," "the Senate will not excuse [Fauci] from being called in to testify about his many lies and his deceit during COVID-19."

Missouri was the first to file suit on the OSHA vaccine and has filed suit on the mask mandates for schools and municipalities, said Schmitt, adding that "Fauci is not going to get away with it" by resigning in December.

"He ought to be called in before Congress and testify under oath about what he knew and when he knew it about gain of function research [and] the lies the CDC pushed out about the efficacy of masks," said Schmitt. "Missouri has a lawsuit right now about Fauci coordinating with Big Tech to silence dissent and outsourcing censorship … he's got a lot of questions that need to be answered, and I look forward to hopefully being a part of that next year."

Schmitt said he believes there should be primetime hearings, such as with the Iran-Contra affair, to answer questions about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as "these issues destroyed livelihoods."

"It was never about the science, and we should have never given in in any way, shape, or form," said Schmitt. "This COVID tyranny was wrong, and there's a lot of questions that need to be asked and answered, and not by the Democrats who wanted to give him a free pass and a pat on the back."

Some further people must be questioned, but Fauci "was the heart of this," said Schmitt.

"We're going to make sure this never happens again, and people need to be held accountable," he said. "We have got to make sure we bring these folks in and ask a bunch of important questions and get to the bottom of what really happened."

Schmitt also on Monday said he feels "pretty confident" that the Senate will return to a GOP majority, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's pessimism last week over the national slate of Republican contenders.

"There are great candidates across this country that have won the Republican primaries, and I think we're going to go to Washington and push back against this radical agenda," said Schmitt. "I'm very confident that we'll take the majority back but it's going to take a lot of work, and nobody should take anything for granted. There's no doubt about that."

But that also means making sure voters understand that Republicans are fighting against this "elitist, out-of-touch socialist regime" in Washington that has "driven up inflation, made gas more expensive, made milk more expensive, and has declared war on American energy," said Schmitt. "I think we've got to stay focused on that messaging and make sure that we're meeting voters where they're at. If we do that we'll be successful in November."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!