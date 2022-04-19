Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: Ending Title 42 Means 'Tsunami of Illegal Immigration'

The United States will experience a "tsunami of illegal immigration" if the Biden administration moves forward with plans to stop the use of Title 42 restrictions at the border, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Schmitt represents one of the 21 states suing to keep Title 42 in place.

"Well we're looking forward to moving quickly on our preliminary injunction hearing, and the next step is to put a pause to this before it goes into effect later in May," Schmitt said on "Wake Up America."

Missouri is involved in several such lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden's efforts to rescind the immigration policy former President Donald Trump put in place, including joining with Texas in efforts to keep the remain-in-Mexico policy in place and to push the administration to finish Trump's border wall, Schmitt noted.

"Now you have Title 42, which by most estimates, accounts for about 50% of the current expulsions," he said of the policy, which returns immigrants across the border based on COVID-19 and other health concerns.

Without the policy in play, "you're about to see those numbers double," said Schmitt, adding that because of the immigration crisis, all states have become "border states."

The people who are engaging in the trafficking of humans and drugs "don't just stop in El Paso," Schmitt said. "They make their way to Columbus, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, and everywhere — Baltimore, Maryland, everywhere in this country."

The federal government, he added, is responsible for securing the nation's border, but now, it's up to the states to ensure that the Biden administration does "what they're supposed to do."

"There has been a national increase in human trafficking cases and in the transport of fentanyl since Biden took office, and now, the No. 1 cause of death in people ages 18-45 is overdoses," Schmitt continued.

Further, immigrants are being "dumped in communities all across the country, including Missouri," Schmitt said.

"When Joe Biden says, Hey if you come here seeking asylum, Mexico is not going to be the waiting room anymore," said Schmidt, noting that the worst month in U.S. history for immigration was this March, "when at least 221,000 immigrants crossed the border illegally."

He added that political pressure could come into play to get the administration to "come to its senses" and back down on dropping Title 42, as there are several Democrats in close races who oppose dropping Title 42.

"I think that they know a reckoning is coming in November and they're going to do everything they can," Schmitt said. "[Democrats] fundamentally changed this country, whether it's packing the Supreme Court, to states federalizing elections and here, having an open border policy that they think I guess helps them politically."

