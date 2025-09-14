Eric Navarro to Newsmax: UN's Two-State Push Is 'Pure Nonsense'

The United Nations' push for a Palestinian state amounts to "virtue signaling" and ignores the realities of Israel's security situation, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Lt. Col. Eric Navarro, director of military strategy programs at the Middle East Forum, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"It's just pure nonsense and it should be ignored," Navarro said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend," adding that the U.N.'s latest resolution backing a two-state solution, including the Palestinian right of return, was "a nonstarter" designed to delegitimize Israel.

"Every time that they or the Western countries like France and Britain condemn Israel, they're just showing their impotence," Navarro added while pointing to what he described as the influence of Muslim immigration on European domestic politics.

"There's been a significant influx of Muslim immigration throughout those countries that has impacted their domestic policies," he said. "We're seeing it right here in New York City with this particular mayor's race as well. It's a threat to Western civilization, is what it is."

Turning to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, Navarro expressed doubt over the fate of hostages but insisted Israel must destroy Hamas completely.

"If they leave any remnants after this operation, Hamas will just simply reconstitute," he said.

Israel, he added, must "seize and hold the ground and govern that area" while leveraging President Donald Trump's pro-Israel stance to push for lasting change.

Asaf Romirowsky, executive director of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, also on Newsmax Sunday, underscored what he called a "double standard" at the U.N. when it comes to Israel's military actions.

"There's an ongoing evergreen double standard with every action that Israel takes," he said, noting that the international body treats Hamas as "a force of good" and accepts claims from Gaza's Health Ministry "as if it's not a terrorist organization."

Romirowsky argued Qatar has enabled Hamas leadership to thrive in Doha.

"Hamas leadership is entirely living their lavish lifestyles in Doha with no consequences," he said. "The fact that Qatar has been pouring billions of dollars into American education, K-12 and higher education, trying to buy goodwill and support among the American public, winning the hearts and minds according to their narrative, that's also part of their strategy."

On the U.N.'s two-state resolution, Romirowsky backed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a Palestinian state. "Rewarding Hamas with a two-state solution or statehood at-large is a fallacy. I mean, there's nobody to have a partner with," he said, stressing that Palestinians have consistently refused direct talks with Israel.

"These are disputed lands," he said of the West Bank. "This land, of course, has been historically the ancestral Jewish homeland, Judea and Samaria and the West Bank." But Palestinians refuse to agree to those conversations and "want to replace Israel, whether by demographics or by land."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com