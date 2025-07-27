Eric Navarro to Newsmax: Costs for Ukraine, Israel Aid Linked

President Donald Trump's moves to balance the costs of funding arms for Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia and helping Israel battle Hamas are "actually linked," U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Lt. Col. Eric Navarro, the Director of Military and Strategy Programs for the Middle East Forum, commented Sunday on Newsmax.

"There was a recent Wall Street Journal report talking about the high cost of funding Israel's defense during the 12-day war with Iran, the missiles, the other interceptors," Navarro told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "There was also a New York Times story talking about the high cost of our campaign against the Houthis. All of that's interrelated."

But if the United States can get European nations to pay for its arms to be delivered to Ukraine, "that could help us reindustrialize or restock our stockpiles and then support Israel in its continuing fight throughout all of the Middle East."

Dan Rice, a former special adviser to the Ukrainian military, also speaking on Newsmax Sunday, commented that he thinks Trump is "tired of funding Ukraine arms from the United States and wants the EU to start this funding."

"We've made a lot of progress with the reconstruction fund, which is the minerals deal, and I believe that will become a vehicle for other countries to fund arms purchases from the U.S.," he said. "So the U.S. will provide the arms, but the other countries can pay for it. Norway, for example, has a $1.7 trillion sovereign wealth fund and has paid a relatively small amount to Ukraine. They can do a lot more. So if we can get the Europeans to fund the weapons that Ukraine needs, we can give Ukraine the weapons it needs to win."

Rice added that there will likely be a tie-in between trade deals and increased aid to Ukraine from the European nations.

"I think the president wisely uses trade to accomplish his objectives and our U.S. national security objectives," Rice said. "For instance, Ukraine is now going to be exporting arms. This is the biggest battlefield in the world. And there are so many developments and innovations going on here. Ukraine has developed some incredible technologies and the United States needs these."

Meanwhile, an announcement for a pause in fighting in three areas of Gaza, over concerns about the starvation that is happening there, is part of Hamas' strategy playing out, said Navarro.

"They're playing to the Western press and those that want to criticize Israel for their operation in Gaza," he said. "So you see the videos, they're showing piles of aid that haven't been distributed. Also, Hamas has shot at and created chaos at the aid stations. And then they use that to play it up in the Western press to blame Israel for this. It's an incredibly difficult situation because you're damned either way if you're Israel."

Navarro added that he understands the need for tactical pauses, but said that the "best way to help the people, the suffering people of Gaza, is to destroy Hamas once and for all."

