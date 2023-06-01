Eric Metaxas to Newsmax: 'Despicable' for Dodgers to Mock Christianity

Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers are cowards for permitting the anti-Christian, LGBTQ group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its Pride Night celebration, conservative author and radio host Eric Metaxas told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's hard not to be speechless: This is satanic," Metaxas told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"This is as evil as anything I've ever seen. To mock the torture, crucifixion of Jesus is the most offensive thing anyone can do, whether they realize it or not. It is satanic.

"It is meant to mock God, it's meant to mock everyone in the world who believes in Jesus, who says, 'I'm a Christian.' If anyone mocked Muhammad like this, I would be just as vocally against it. It is despicable."

Metaxas is author of "Letter to the American Church" and said Christians should no longer support the Dodgers for their taking this sacrilegious position.

"You don't need to be a Muslim, you don't need to be a Christian: This is deeply vile," Metaxas told host Carl Higbie. "Anyone whoever attends a Dodgers game after this, folks they're spitting on you. They're spitting on your children. They do not care about you.

"These are the kind of people they would do business with Hitler if they thought it would give them a leg up somehow.

"If you don't push back, you are part of the problem. This is as evil as anything we've seen in America. I can't think of anything like this in my life."

The group's message does not belong at a Dodgers game, or to be given air at a family event like baseball, Metaxas continued.

"These are twisted, demented human beings," he said. "I mean, these are adult, quote unquote, men behaving like this. I dare them to do anything like this to mock Muhammad.

"Why wouldn't they do that? Because they're scared to death. They're cowards. They know they can get away with this. If people in America don't push back on this, if you call yourself a Christian and you ever, ever, attend a Dodgers game, you are part of the problem.

"There are people in corporate America who have no courage: The Dodgers are those people," Metaxas concluded. "If they could make money kowtowing to the Nazis, they would."

